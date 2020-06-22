All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:40 PM

2308 Lappin Court

2308 Lappin Court · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Lappin Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Story 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home nestled in a cul-de-sac. Large Living Room with Open Concept Floor Plan to Dining Area and Kitchen which includes Pantry, Lots of Cabinetry and Counter Space and All Brand New Appliances. Half Bathroom conveniently located on Main Level as well as a Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up. Second Floor features a Large Master Suite with Garden Tub and Walk-In Closet. The 3 Additional Good Sized Bedrooms share a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Attached 2 Car Garage. Wonderful neighborhood with Ponds, Trees and Nature galore. Country living yet close to shopping and freeways with easy access to downtown.

All Electric Home.

Warren Township.

This Home is Not Available for Section 8.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS AS THEY ARE ENJOYING THE PRIVACY OF THEIR HOME TIL LEASE END. THANK YOU.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Lappin Court have any available units?
2308 Lappin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Lappin Court have?
Some of 2308 Lappin Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Lappin Court currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Lappin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Lappin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Lappin Court is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Lappin Court offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Lappin Court offers parking.
Does 2308 Lappin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Lappin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Lappin Court have a pool?
No, 2308 Lappin Court does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Lappin Court have accessible units?
No, 2308 Lappin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Lappin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Lappin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
