2308 Lappin Court

Gorgeous 2 Story 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home nestled in a cul-de-sac. Large Living Room with Open Concept Floor Plan to Dining Area and Kitchen which includes Pantry, Lots of Cabinetry and Counter Space and All Brand New Appliances. Half Bathroom conveniently located on Main Level as well as a Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up. Second Floor features a Large Master Suite with Garden Tub and Walk-In Closet. The 3 Additional Good Sized Bedrooms share a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Attached 2 Car Garage. Wonderful neighborhood with Ponds, Trees and Nature galore. Country living yet close to shopping and freeways with easy access to downtown.
All Electric Home.
Warren Township.
This Home is Not Available for Section 8.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $50, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
