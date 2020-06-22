2308 Lappin Court

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 Story 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home nestled in a cul-de-sac. Large Living Room with Open Concept Floor Plan to Dining Area and Kitchen which includes Pantry, Lots of Cabinetry and Counter Space and All Brand New Appliances. Half Bathroom conveniently located on Main Level as well as a Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up. Second Floor features a Large Master Suite with Garden Tub and Walk-In Closet. The 3 Additional Good Sized Bedrooms share a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Attached 2 Car Garage. Wonderful neighborhood with Ponds, Trees and Nature galore. Country living yet close to shopping and freeways with easy access to downtown.



All Electric Home.



Warren Township.



This Home is Not Available for Section 8.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS AS THEY ARE ENJOYING THE PRIVACY OF THEIR HOME TIL LEASE END. THANK YOU.



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.