Sensational home in Valley Creek! Granite counter tops, tile flooring lots of kitchen work space and separate pantry. Gas fireplace in Great Room. Corner lot in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to interstates!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2303 Allford Court have any available units?
2303 Allford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.