Indianapolis, IN
2303 Allford Court
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

2303 Allford Court

2303 Allford Court · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Allford Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sensational home in Valley Creek! Granite counter tops, tile flooring lots of kitchen work space and separate pantry. Gas fireplace in Great Room. Corner lot in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to interstates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Allford Court have any available units?
2303 Allford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 Allford Court have?
Some of 2303 Allford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Allford Court currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Allford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Allford Court pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Allford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2303 Allford Court offer parking?
No, 2303 Allford Court does not offer parking.
Does 2303 Allford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 Allford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Allford Court have a pool?
No, 2303 Allford Court does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Allford Court have accessible units?
No, 2303 Allford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Allford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 Allford Court has units with dishwashers.
