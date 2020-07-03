All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:56 PM

2301 North Lesley Avenue

2301 Lesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Lesley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A cute 2 bedroom, one bathroom half of a duplex perfect for you and your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 North Lesley Avenue have any available units?
2301 North Lesley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2301 North Lesley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2301 North Lesley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 North Lesley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2301 North Lesley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2301 North Lesley Avenue offer parking?
No, 2301 North Lesley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2301 North Lesley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 North Lesley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 North Lesley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2301 North Lesley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2301 North Lesley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2301 North Lesley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 North Lesley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 North Lesley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 North Lesley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 North Lesley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

