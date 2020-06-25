2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive

Amenities

Don’t miss this just updated 3 bedroom ranch on the corner of Brouse and Kessler. This home has lots of character and curb appeal. Like new paint, carpet, with all stainless steel appliances. The spilt bedroom floor plan is perfect for growing families or roommates. Beautiful tiled bathrooms. Added bonus room would be perfect for a sun porch or game room $65.00 Application Fee Per Adult Don't miss this wonderful home. Call Holly 317-610-0600 to set up a showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 3/11/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

