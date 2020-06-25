All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 9:48 PM

2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive

2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Don’t miss this just updated 3 bedroom ranch on the corner of Brouse and Kessler. This home has lots of character and curb appeal. Like new paint, carpet, with all stainless steel appliances. The spilt bedroom floor plan is perfect for growing families or roommates. Beautiful tiled bathrooms. Added bonus room would be perfect for a sun porch or game room $65.00 Application Fee Per Adult Don't miss this wonderful home. Call Holly 317-610-0600 to set up a showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 3/11/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive have any available units?
2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive have?
Some of 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive offer parking?
No, 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive have a pool?
No, 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive have accessible units?
No, 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College