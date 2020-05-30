2301 Kessler Boulevard East Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss this just updated 3 bedroom ranch on the corner of Brouse and Kessler. This home has lots of character and curb appeal. All fresh paint, carpet, and stainless steel appliances. The spilt bedroom floor plan is perfect for growing families or roommates. Beautiful tiled bathrooms. Added bonus room would be perfect for a sun porch or game room. Pets Allowed. $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult. This home won’t last long with the updates and convenient location. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 10/29/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.