2301 Bernie Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 10:25 PM

2301 Bernie Drive

2301 Bernie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Bernie Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This warm & cozy tri-level has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom! It offers tons of storage space, has a low maintenance yard, ample amount of cabinet space, newer counter tops, and newer fixtures. It's close to schools, shopping markets, and Maple Creek Country Club. DON'T DELAY!! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Bernie Drive have any available units?
2301 Bernie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2301 Bernie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Bernie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Bernie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Bernie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Bernie Drive offer parking?
No, 2301 Bernie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Bernie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Bernie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Bernie Drive have a pool?
No, 2301 Bernie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Bernie Drive have accessible units?
No, 2301 Bernie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Bernie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Bernie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Bernie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Bernie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
