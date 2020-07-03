All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:08 AM

230 N Randolph St

230 N Randolph St · No Longer Available
Location

230 N Randolph St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a newly renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, stackable washer/dryer, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Furnace, Electric Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except for water

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 N Randolph St have any available units?
230 N Randolph St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 N Randolph St have?
Some of 230 N Randolph St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 N Randolph St currently offering any rent specials?
230 N Randolph St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 N Randolph St pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 N Randolph St is pet friendly.
Does 230 N Randolph St offer parking?
No, 230 N Randolph St does not offer parking.
Does 230 N Randolph St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 N Randolph St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 N Randolph St have a pool?
No, 230 N Randolph St does not have a pool.
Does 230 N Randolph St have accessible units?
No, 230 N Randolph St does not have accessible units.
Does 230 N Randolph St have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 N Randolph St does not have units with dishwashers.

Pets not allowed
