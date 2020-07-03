230 N Randolph St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This is a newly renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, stackable washer/dryer, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.



LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Furnace, Electric Water Heater.



TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except for water



CENTRAL AIR: Yes.



Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.