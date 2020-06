Amenities

garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking garage

Corner 1774 sf building with garage and fenced outside storage. Double lot parcel with .30 acre. Zoned C 5/D 4. Historically used for auto sales and service. C 5 zoning use allows for automobiles with outside display, auto repair, merchandise sales or recreational activities. Tenant occupied. Adjacent parcels also offered for sale and for lease.