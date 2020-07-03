All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 227 S Sherman Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
227 S Sherman Dr
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

227 S Sherman Dr

227 South Sherman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

227 South Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/101e2fe03e ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you're looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you're also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 S Sherman Dr have any available units?
227 S Sherman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 227 S Sherman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
227 S Sherman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 S Sherman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 227 S Sherman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 227 S Sherman Dr offer parking?
No, 227 S Sherman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 227 S Sherman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 S Sherman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 S Sherman Dr have a pool?
No, 227 S Sherman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 227 S Sherman Dr have accessible units?
No, 227 S Sherman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 227 S Sherman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 S Sherman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 S Sherman Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 S Sherman Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College