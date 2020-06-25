2262 Webb Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225 Garfield Park
This remodeled and move-in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath home is the perfect spot. Here you will be close to everything you need and will love living in this modern and super clean home. There are lots of updates thru the home that will make you proud to call this home. Make sure you see it right away before someone else rents this cozy home. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2262 Webb Street have any available units?
2262 Webb Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.