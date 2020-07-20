All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 17 2019 at 7:15 PM

2259 Prairie Fire Lane

2259 Prairie Fire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2259 Prairie Fire Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,458 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2259 Prairie Fire Lane have any available units?
2259 Prairie Fire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2259 Prairie Fire Lane have?
Some of 2259 Prairie Fire Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2259 Prairie Fire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2259 Prairie Fire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2259 Prairie Fire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2259 Prairie Fire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2259 Prairie Fire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2259 Prairie Fire Lane offers parking.
Does 2259 Prairie Fire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2259 Prairie Fire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2259 Prairie Fire Lane have a pool?
No, 2259 Prairie Fire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2259 Prairie Fire Lane have accessible units?
No, 2259 Prairie Fire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2259 Prairie Fire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2259 Prairie Fire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
