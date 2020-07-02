Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2259 Broadway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2259 Broadway Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2259 Broadway Street
2259 Broadway Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2259 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
alarm system
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Fall Creek Place home with tons of natural light. Third floor space for extra room. Owner is willing to negotiate furnishings as well. Includes lawn care, alarm system, and internet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2259 Broadway Street have any available units?
2259 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2259 Broadway Street have?
Some of 2259 Broadway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2259 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
2259 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2259 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
No, 2259 Broadway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2259 Broadway Street offer parking?
Yes, 2259 Broadway Street offers parking.
Does 2259 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2259 Broadway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2259 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 2259 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 2259 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 2259 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2259 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2259 Broadway Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College