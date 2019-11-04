All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM

2250 N Alabama Street

2250 North Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

2250 North Alabama Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
3 bedroom cottage w/open floor plan. Welcoming front porch. Cozy great room w/ gas log fireplace. Durable, rich, laminate floors on 1st and carpet on the 2 floor. Maple kitchen cabinets, pantry, space for an island. Atrium doors to enjoy the deck, fenced yard. Oversized 2-car garage. 3BRs 2.5 baths. Cathedral ceiling in master, fling open balcony doors for fresh air, spring breezes; large walk-in closet. Full finished basement that can double as a separate entertaining space or 4th bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 N Alabama Street have any available units?
2250 N Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 N Alabama Street have?
Some of 2250 N Alabama Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 N Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
2250 N Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 N Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 2250 N Alabama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2250 N Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 2250 N Alabama Street offers parking.
Does 2250 N Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 N Alabama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 N Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 2250 N Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 2250 N Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 2250 N Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 N Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 N Alabama Street does not have units with dishwashers.

