Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:36 PM

225 Hendricks Place - 2

Location

225 Hendricks Place, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-Story Townhome just east of Downtown Indy- with custom bathroom, laundry hook-ups, view of downtown, covered porch, and fenced-in backyard! (Water/Sewer/Lawncare included in rent)

10 minute walk to downtown Indy.... near busline, bikeway, and Willard Park!

Minimum monthly net household income must be at least $1,500.(Take-Home Pay) $35 per person application fee (adults)

Pet policy- allowed with approval and additional pet deposit
2-Story Townhome just east of Downtown Indy- with custom bathroom, laundry hook-ups, view of downtown, covered porch, and fenced-in backyard!

10 minute walk to downtown Indy.... near busline, bikeway, and Willard Park!

Minimum monthly net income must be at least $1,500.(after tax household income)
$35 per person application fee (adults)

Pet policy- allowed with approval and additional pet deposit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Hendricks Place - 2 have any available units?
225 Hendricks Place - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Hendricks Place - 2 have?
Some of 225 Hendricks Place - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Hendricks Place - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
225 Hendricks Place - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Hendricks Place - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Hendricks Place - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 225 Hendricks Place - 2 offer parking?
No, 225 Hendricks Place - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 225 Hendricks Place - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Hendricks Place - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Hendricks Place - 2 have a pool?
No, 225 Hendricks Place - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 225 Hendricks Place - 2 have accessible units?
No, 225 Hendricks Place - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Hendricks Place - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Hendricks Place - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
