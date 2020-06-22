All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2243 Rolling Oak Drive

2243 Rolling Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2243 Rolling Oak Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indpls, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 Rolling Oak Drive have any available units?
2243 Rolling Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2243 Rolling Oak Drive have?
Some of 2243 Rolling Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2243 Rolling Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2243 Rolling Oak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 Rolling Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2243 Rolling Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2243 Rolling Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2243 Rolling Oak Drive does offer parking.
Does 2243 Rolling Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 Rolling Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 Rolling Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2243 Rolling Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2243 Rolling Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2243 Rolling Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 Rolling Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2243 Rolling Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
