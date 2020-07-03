All apartments in Indianapolis
224 Iowa St
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:26 PM

224 Iowa St

224 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

224 Iowa Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3486e61041 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Iowa St have any available units?
224 Iowa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 224 Iowa St currently offering any rent specials?
224 Iowa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Iowa St pet-friendly?
No, 224 Iowa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 224 Iowa St offer parking?
No, 224 Iowa St does not offer parking.
Does 224 Iowa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Iowa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Iowa St have a pool?
No, 224 Iowa St does not have a pool.
Does 224 Iowa St have accessible units?
No, 224 Iowa St does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Iowa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Iowa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Iowa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Iowa St does not have units with air conditioning.

