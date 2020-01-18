Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2238 N College Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2238 N College Ave
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2238 N College Ave
2238 North College Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2238 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DOWNTOWN LIVING! Newly renovated throughout. Enjoy security, efficiency, and walkability ALL IN ONE. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 to schedule a showing.
(RLNE4836940)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2238 N College Ave have any available units?
2238 N College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2238 N College Ave have?
Some of 2238 N College Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2238 N College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2238 N College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 N College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2238 N College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2238 N College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2238 N College Ave offers parking.
Does 2238 N College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 N College Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 N College Ave have a pool?
No, 2238 N College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2238 N College Ave have accessible units?
No, 2238 N College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 N College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2238 N College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College