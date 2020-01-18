All apartments in Indianapolis
2238 N College Ave
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

2238 N College Ave

2238 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2238 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DOWNTOWN LIVING! Newly renovated throughout. Enjoy security, efficiency, and walkability ALL IN ONE. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4836940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 N College Ave have any available units?
2238 N College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 N College Ave have?
Some of 2238 N College Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 N College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2238 N College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 N College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2238 N College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2238 N College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2238 N College Ave offers parking.
Does 2238 N College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 N College Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 N College Ave have a pool?
No, 2238 N College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2238 N College Ave have accessible units?
No, 2238 N College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 N College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2238 N College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
