Last updated February 27 2020 at 5:31 AM

2238 Barnor Drive

2238 Barnor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2238 Barnor Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138475

Newly renovated two bedroom home! Great open open concept and beautiful tile flooring. Appliances to be installed prior to a new move in.

*$250. OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*

Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
|Amenities: Tile flooring,Large backyard,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 Barnor Drive have any available units?
2238 Barnor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2238 Barnor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2238 Barnor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 Barnor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2238 Barnor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2238 Barnor Drive offer parking?
No, 2238 Barnor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2238 Barnor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 Barnor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 Barnor Drive have a pool?
No, 2238 Barnor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2238 Barnor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2238 Barnor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 Barnor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2238 Barnor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2238 Barnor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2238 Barnor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

