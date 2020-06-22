Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2235 Bellefontaine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2235 Bellefontaine
2235 Bellefontaine Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2235 Bellefontaine Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
single family home.
$50 app fee per adult
No evictions in the last 3 years no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income.
Lorin.rrrehabs90@yahoo.com
TEXT ONLY 317-478-7219
Calls 317-702-0014
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2235 Bellefontaine have any available units?
2235 Bellefontaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2235 Bellefontaine currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Bellefontaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Bellefontaine pet-friendly?
No, 2235 Bellefontaine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2235 Bellefontaine offer parking?
No, 2235 Bellefontaine does not offer parking.
Does 2235 Bellefontaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 Bellefontaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Bellefontaine have a pool?
No, 2235 Bellefontaine does not have a pool.
Does 2235 Bellefontaine have accessible units?
No, 2235 Bellefontaine does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Bellefontaine have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 Bellefontaine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2235 Bellefontaine have units with air conditioning?
No, 2235 Bellefontaine does not have units with air conditioning.
