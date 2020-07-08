2226 North Kenyon Street

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138468



This little double is a great location with easy access to the highway, downtown and shopping. Easy on the budget too! Schedule your tour and come take a look today. (appliances will be installed prior to a new resident moving in!)



Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

|Amenities: Carpet,Cats ok,Dogs ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.