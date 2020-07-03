Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2225 Lesley Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:15 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2225 Lesley Ave
2225 Lesley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2225 Lesley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST/WARREN TWP
3 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, 1 CAR GARAGE
3 bedroom brick ranch style home located in Warren Township. Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2225 Lesley Ave have any available units?
2225 Lesley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2225 Lesley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Lesley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Lesley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Lesley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2225 Lesley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Lesley Ave offers parking.
Does 2225 Lesley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Lesley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Lesley Ave have a pool?
No, 2225 Lesley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Lesley Ave have accessible units?
No, 2225 Lesley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Lesley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Lesley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Lesley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 Lesley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
