2223 Bernie Drive.
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:38 PM

2223 Bernie Drive

2223 Bernie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2223 Bernie Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This ranch style 3 bedroom 1 bath is super cozy! It has plenty of closet space, a well lit spacious kitchen with an ample amount of both cabinet and counter top space, an attached garage perfect for Indiana weather. It also has a large fenced backyard. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2223 Bernie Drive have any available units?
2223 Bernie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2223 Bernie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Bernie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Bernie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 Bernie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2223 Bernie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2223 Bernie Drive offers parking.
Does 2223 Bernie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Bernie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Bernie Drive have a pool?
No, 2223 Bernie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2223 Bernie Drive have accessible units?
No, 2223 Bernie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Bernie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 Bernie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 Bernie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2223 Bernie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

