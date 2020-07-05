All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2220 Saint Peter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2220 Saint Peter St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2220 Saint Peter St

2220 Saint Peter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2220 Saint Peter Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8945ad7004 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Saint Peter St have any available units?
2220 Saint Peter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2220 Saint Peter St currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Saint Peter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Saint Peter St pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Saint Peter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2220 Saint Peter St offer parking?
No, 2220 Saint Peter St does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Saint Peter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Saint Peter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Saint Peter St have a pool?
No, 2220 Saint Peter St does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Saint Peter St have accessible units?
No, 2220 Saint Peter St does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Saint Peter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Saint Peter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Saint Peter St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Saint Peter St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College