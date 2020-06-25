2220 East 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Fairgrounds
Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Check out this cute 2 bedroom bungalow! The master bedroom hosts a large walk in closet. Bonus room could be used as a third bedroom or office. Enjoy the seasons in a screened in back porch. The cutie is just minutes 15 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes to Broad Ripple.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
