2220 East 46th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Check out this cute 2 bedroom bungalow! The master bedroom hosts a large walk in closet. Bonus room could be used as a third bedroom or office. Enjoy the seasons in a screened in back porch. The cutie is just minutes 15 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes to Broad Ripple.