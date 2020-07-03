All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 222 N Walcott St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
222 N Walcott St
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:06 AM

222 N Walcott St

222 North Walcott Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

222 North Walcott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1900s home! Close to everything in downtown, quiet street with the all the character and charm of historical home living

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 N Walcott St have any available units?
222 N Walcott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 N Walcott St have?
Some of 222 N Walcott St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 N Walcott St currently offering any rent specials?
222 N Walcott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 N Walcott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 N Walcott St is pet friendly.
Does 222 N Walcott St offer parking?
Yes, 222 N Walcott St offers parking.
Does 222 N Walcott St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 N Walcott St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 N Walcott St have a pool?
No, 222 N Walcott St does not have a pool.
Does 222 N Walcott St have accessible units?
No, 222 N Walcott St does not have accessible units.
Does 222 N Walcott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 N Walcott St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College