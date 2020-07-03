Rent Calculator
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:06 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
222 N Walcott St
222 North Walcott Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
222 North Walcott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1900s home! Close to everything in downtown, quiet street with the all the character and charm of historical home living
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 222 N Walcott St have any available units?
222 N Walcott St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 222 N Walcott St have?
Some of 222 N Walcott St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 222 N Walcott St currently offering any rent specials?
222 N Walcott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 N Walcott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 N Walcott St is pet friendly.
Does 222 N Walcott St offer parking?
Yes, 222 N Walcott St offers parking.
Does 222 N Walcott St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 N Walcott St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 N Walcott St have a pool?
No, 222 N Walcott St does not have a pool.
Does 222 N Walcott St have accessible units?
No, 222 N Walcott St does not have accessible units.
Does 222 N Walcott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 N Walcott St has units with dishwashers.
