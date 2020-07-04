All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 222 N Pershing Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
222 N Pershing Ave
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

222 N Pershing Ave

222 North Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

222 North Pershing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7277d300f ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your rental price range. We usually have 70-80 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 N Pershing Ave have any available units?
222 N Pershing Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 222 N Pershing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
222 N Pershing Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 N Pershing Ave pet-friendly?
No, 222 N Pershing Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 222 N Pershing Ave offer parking?
No, 222 N Pershing Ave does not offer parking.
Does 222 N Pershing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 N Pershing Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 N Pershing Ave have a pool?
No, 222 N Pershing Ave does not have a pool.
Does 222 N Pershing Ave have accessible units?
No, 222 N Pershing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 222 N Pershing Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 N Pershing Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 N Pershing Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 N Pershing Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College