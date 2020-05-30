Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2219 N Arlington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2219 N Arlington Ave
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:55 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2219 N Arlington Ave
2219 North Arlington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2219 North Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2219 N Arlington Ave have any available units?
2219 N Arlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2219 N Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2219 N Arlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 N Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2219 N Arlington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2219 N Arlington Ave offer parking?
No, 2219 N Arlington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2219 N Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 N Arlington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 N Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 2219 N Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2219 N Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2219 N Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 N Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 N Arlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 N Arlington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 N Arlington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College