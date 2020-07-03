All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard

2213 North Historic Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2213 North Historic Oaks Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,520 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5693050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard have any available units?
2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard have?
Some of 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 Historic Oaks Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

