Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 221 W. 30th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
221 W. 30th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
221 W. 30th Street
221 West 30th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
221 West 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4521900)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 W. 30th Street have any available units?
221 W. 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 221 W. 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 W. 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 W. 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 W. 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 221 W. 30th Street offer parking?
No, 221 W. 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 W. 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 W. 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 W. 30th Street have a pool?
No, 221 W. 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 W. 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 221 W. 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 W. 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 W. 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 W. 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 W. 30th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College