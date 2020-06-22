2209 North Arsenal Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Hillside. Featuring 916 sq ft of living space with decent size yard. Home has updates featuring updated bathroom and flooring! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2209 North Arsenal Avenue have any available units?
2209 North Arsenal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.