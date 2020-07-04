All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:56 PM

2206 Groff Ave

2206 Groff Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2206 Groff Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6040f2407a ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you're looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you're also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 Groff Ave have any available units?
2206 Groff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2206 Groff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Groff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Groff Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2206 Groff Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2206 Groff Ave offer parking?
No, 2206 Groff Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2206 Groff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 Groff Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Groff Ave have a pool?
No, 2206 Groff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Groff Ave have accessible units?
No, 2206 Groff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Groff Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 Groff Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 Groff Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 Groff Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

