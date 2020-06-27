All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2205 Midlothian Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2205 Midlothian Lane
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

2205 Midlothian Lane

2205 Midlothian Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Key Meadows
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2205 Midlothian Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,808 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5061282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Midlothian Lane have any available units?
2205 Midlothian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2205 Midlothian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Midlothian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Midlothian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Midlothian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Midlothian Lane offer parking?
No, 2205 Midlothian Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2205 Midlothian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Midlothian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Midlothian Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2205 Midlothian Lane has a pool.
Does 2205 Midlothian Lane have accessible units?
No, 2205 Midlothian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Midlothian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Midlothian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Midlothian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Midlothian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College