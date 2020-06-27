All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:34 AM

2201 N Spencer Ave

2201 North Spencer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2201 North Spencer Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP: Emerson & E 21st

Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Washer/dryer hook up

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except Water
**owner pays for water**

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 N Spencer Ave have any available units?
2201 N Spencer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 N Spencer Ave have?
Some of 2201 N Spencer Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 N Spencer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2201 N Spencer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 N Spencer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 N Spencer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2201 N Spencer Ave offer parking?
No, 2201 N Spencer Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2201 N Spencer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 N Spencer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 N Spencer Ave have a pool?
No, 2201 N Spencer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2201 N Spencer Ave have accessible units?
No, 2201 N Spencer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 N Spencer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 N Spencer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
