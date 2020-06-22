2165 North Dexter Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Everything in this home has been recently remodeled. Spacious open floor plan with new flooring. Each bedroom is a good size with new carpet. Bathroom has been given a facelift with new fixtures. Great size kitchen and laundry room. Large backyard with off-street parking.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!