All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2165 North Dexter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2165 North Dexter Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 11:08 PM

2165 North Dexter Street

2165 North Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2165 North Dexter Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Everything in this home has been recently remodeled. Spacious open floor plan with new flooring. Each bedroom is a good size with new carpet. Bathroom has been given a facelift with new fixtures. Great size kitchen and laundry room. Large backyard with off-street parking.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 North Dexter Street have any available units?
2165 North Dexter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2165 North Dexter Street have?
Some of 2165 North Dexter Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 North Dexter Street currently offering any rent specials?
2165 North Dexter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 North Dexter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2165 North Dexter Street is pet friendly.
Does 2165 North Dexter Street offer parking?
Yes, 2165 North Dexter Street offers parking.
Does 2165 North Dexter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 North Dexter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 North Dexter Street have a pool?
No, 2165 North Dexter Street does not have a pool.
Does 2165 North Dexter Street have accessible units?
No, 2165 North Dexter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 North Dexter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2165 North Dexter Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College