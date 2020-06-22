2165 North Dexter Street

Amenities
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Everything in this home has been recently remodeled. Spacious open floor plan with new flooring. Each bedroom is a good size with new carpet. Bathroom has been given a facelift with new fixtures. Great size kitchen and laundry room. Large backyard with off-street parking.
Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!