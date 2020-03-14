All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

216 South Emerson Avenue

216 S Emerson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

216 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**PRICE REDUCED** *MOVE IN READY*
This 2 bedroom 1 bath comes with Stove and Refrigerator. Recently updated and move in ready. Monthly rent includes Water/Sewer. The unit is total electric so the only utility bill would be Indianapolis Power & Light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have any available units?
216 South Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 216 South Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
216 South Emerson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 South Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue offer parking?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
