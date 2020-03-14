216 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Southeast
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**PRICE REDUCED** *MOVE IN READY* This 2 bedroom 1 bath comes with Stove and Refrigerator. Recently updated and move in ready. Monthly rent includes Water/Sewer. The unit is total electric so the only utility bill would be Indianapolis Power & Light.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have any available units?
216 South Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.