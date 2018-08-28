All apartments in Indianapolis
215 Rosebery Ct.

215 Rosebery Court · No Longer Available
Location

215 Rosebery Court, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Fenced Back Yard in Wayne Township - Spacious and updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Beautiful 2 story entry overlooking 2 story living room with ceiling fan. Updated eat - in kitchen with center island and pantry. Master retreat offers a private office with french doors, a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, an extra long vanity, walk - in closet large and a linen closet. Family room with laminate floor and a wood burning fireplace. Enter the formal dining room from the living room or kitchen. Upstairs laundry. Privacy fenced back yard. pictures reflect renovations in progress. This home rents for $1225.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1225.00.

Please call Mike at 317-210-0018 for showings and more info.

Sorry, no Section 8.

(RLNE2635270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Rosebery Ct. have any available units?
215 Rosebery Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 215 Rosebery Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
215 Rosebery Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Rosebery Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 215 Rosebery Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 215 Rosebery Ct. offer parking?
No, 215 Rosebery Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 215 Rosebery Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Rosebery Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Rosebery Ct. have a pool?
No, 215 Rosebery Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 215 Rosebery Ct. have accessible units?
No, 215 Rosebery Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Rosebery Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Rosebery Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Rosebery Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Rosebery Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
