215 Rosebery Ct.

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Fenced Back Yard in Wayne Township - Spacious and updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Beautiful 2 story entry overlooking 2 story living room with ceiling fan. Updated eat - in kitchen with center island and pantry. Master retreat offers a private office with french doors, a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, an extra long vanity, walk - in closet large and a linen closet. Family room with laminate floor and a wood burning fireplace. Enter the formal dining room from the living room or kitchen. Upstairs laundry. Privacy fenced back yard. pictures reflect renovations in progress. This home rents for $1225.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1225.00.



Please call Mike at 317-210-0018 for showings and more info.



Sorry, no Section 8.



(RLNE2635270)