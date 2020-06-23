Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 215 Dickson st - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
215 Dickson st - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
215 Dickson st - 1
215 Dickson St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
215 Dickson St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 Dickson st - 1 have any available units?
215 Dickson st - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 215 Dickson st - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
215 Dickson st - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Dickson st - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 215 Dickson st - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 215 Dickson st - 1 offer parking?
No, 215 Dickson st - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 215 Dickson st - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Dickson st - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Dickson st - 1 have a pool?
No, 215 Dickson st - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 215 Dickson st - 1 have accessible units?
No, 215 Dickson st - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Dickson st - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Dickson st - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Dickson st - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Dickson st - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College