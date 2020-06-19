2145 rome drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

A BEAUTIFUL 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, completely remodeled and updated condominium. Looking for 2-3 renters or a small family. Enjoy a gorgeous, spacious HOME in a beautifully kept neighborhood with a nice pool, your own carport, and access to all the best that Indy has to offer. Dark hardwood floors throughout formal dining room, living room, hallways. Beautiful Italian Ceramic flooring in kitchen and both full bathrooms. New neutral carpeting in both bedrooms. Over $35,000 spent on renovations and updates.~New neutral paint throughout.~Wood burning fireplace.~Breakfast bar overlooks the kitchen~New refrigerator, washer and dryer~ Brand new white French Doors open up to a Large covered balcony with attic storage shows beautiful courtyard views. Drink your coffee overlooking the beautiful knoll. Room for a table and 4 chairs! Best view in the neighborhood!~Complex is iron gated with remote access as well as a code. Feel SAFE near Butler, Marian, IUPUI campuses!!!~Full walk in closets in both bedrooms offer ample space for wardrobes. Sizable coat closet at entry.~Reverse Osmosis water filtration system in the kitchen.~Free Internet throughout the complex.~Water and trash included in rent.~Laundry room with brand NEW washer/dryer!Snow removal & community pool! Community club house. Play ground area for kids. Large open grassy and tree lined, park-like area, right behind your unit! Master bath with new shower/tub combo, Pottery Barn light and towel fixtures, curved shower curtain rod, new sink and Corian countertops, updates galore! Ballard, Pottery Barn, Crate and Barrel touches throughout! or text 812.887.1139, As this unit is individually owned and completed renovated, we are very picky about who we rent to. We WILL require references (including previous landlord) as well as a credit check. We also will require first and last months rent as well as a fully refundable security deposit up-front. PLEASE EMAIL, 1st come,1st serve. Starts July 1st



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE835090)