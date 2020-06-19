All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2145 rome drive

2145 Rome Drive · (812) 887-1139
Location

2145 Rome Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Wynnedale - Spring Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1390 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A BEAUTIFUL 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, completely remodeled and updated condominium. Looking for 2-3 renters or a small family. Enjoy a gorgeous, spacious HOME in a beautifully kept neighborhood with a nice pool, your own carport, and access to all the best that Indy has to offer. Dark hardwood floors throughout formal dining room, living room, hallways. Beautiful Italian Ceramic flooring in kitchen and both full bathrooms. New neutral carpeting in both bedrooms. Over $35,000 spent on renovations and updates.~New neutral paint throughout.~Wood burning fireplace.~Breakfast bar overlooks the kitchen~New refrigerator, washer and dryer~ Brand new white French Doors open up to a Large covered balcony with attic storage shows beautiful courtyard views. Drink your coffee overlooking the beautiful knoll. Room for a table and 4 chairs! Best view in the neighborhood!~Complex is iron gated with remote access as well as a code. Feel SAFE near Butler, Marian, IUPUI campuses!!!~Full walk in closets in both bedrooms offer ample space for wardrobes. Sizable coat closet at entry.~Reverse Osmosis water filtration system in the kitchen.~Free Internet throughout the complex.~Water and trash included in rent.~Laundry room with brand NEW washer/dryer!Snow removal & community pool! Community club house. Play ground area for kids. Large open grassy and tree lined, park-like area, right behind your unit! Master bath with new shower/tub combo, Pottery Barn light and towel fixtures, curved shower curtain rod, new sink and Corian countertops, updates galore! Ballard, Pottery Barn, Crate and Barrel touches throughout! or text 812.887.1139, As this unit is individually owned and completed renovated, we are very picky about who we rent to. We WILL require references (including previous landlord) as well as a credit check. We also will require first and last months rent as well as a fully refundable security deposit up-front. PLEASE EMAIL, 1st come,1st serve. Starts July 1st

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE835090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 rome drive have any available units?
2145 rome drive has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 rome drive have?
Some of 2145 rome drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 rome drive currently offering any rent specials?
2145 rome drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 rome drive pet-friendly?
No, 2145 rome drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2145 rome drive offer parking?
Yes, 2145 rome drive does offer parking.
Does 2145 rome drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2145 rome drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 rome drive have a pool?
Yes, 2145 rome drive has a pool.
Does 2145 rome drive have accessible units?
No, 2145 rome drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 rome drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 rome drive has units with dishwashers.
