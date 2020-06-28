All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:06 PM

2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard

2128 North Historic Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Key Meadows
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2128 North Historic Oaks Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard have any available units?
2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2128 Historic Oaks Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College