All apartments in Indianapolis
2122 Spann Ave.
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:11 AM
1 of 1
2122 Spann Ave.
2122 Spann Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2122 Spann Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 of double.
$50 application fee per adult on lease.
No credit checks.
No evictions in the last 3 years, no felonies.
text for showing 317-478-7219
Water paid!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2122 Spann Ave. have any available units?
2122 Spann Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2122 Spann Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Spann Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Spann Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2122 Spann Ave. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2122 Spann Ave. offer parking?
No, 2122 Spann Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2122 Spann Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Spann Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Spann Ave. have a pool?
No, 2122 Spann Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Spann Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2122 Spann Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Spann Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 Spann Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 Spann Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 Spann Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
