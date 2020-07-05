All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2120 Spann Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2120 Spann Ave.
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:57 PM

2120 Spann Ave.

2120 Spann Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2120 Spann Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 double. Water paid. $500/month $500 deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Spann Ave. have any available units?
2120 Spann Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2120 Spann Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Spann Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Spann Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2120 Spann Ave. offer parking?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Spann Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Spann Ave. have a pool?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Spann Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Spann Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Spann Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College