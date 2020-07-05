Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2120 Spann Ave.
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:57 PM
2120 Spann Ave.
2120 Spann Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2120 Spann Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 double. Water paid. $500/month $500 deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2120 Spann Ave. have any available units?
2120 Spann Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2120 Spann Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Spann Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Spann Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2120 Spann Ave. offer parking?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Spann Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Spann Ave. have a pool?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Spann Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Spann Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Spann Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Spann Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
