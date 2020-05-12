All apartments in Indianapolis
2120 DeBello Court

2120 De Bello Court · No Longer Available
Location

2120 De Bello Court, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in a very desirable area on Indy's Westside - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in a very desirable area on Indy's Westside. Register at rently.com today to schedule your self showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 DeBello Court have any available units?
2120 DeBello Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2120 DeBello Court currently offering any rent specials?
2120 DeBello Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 DeBello Court pet-friendly?
No, 2120 DeBello Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2120 DeBello Court offer parking?
No, 2120 DeBello Court does not offer parking.
Does 2120 DeBello Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 DeBello Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 DeBello Court have a pool?
No, 2120 DeBello Court does not have a pool.
Does 2120 DeBello Court have accessible units?
No, 2120 DeBello Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 DeBello Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 DeBello Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 DeBello Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 DeBello Court does not have units with air conditioning.

