212 East 10th Street - 3

Amenities

coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar

Multi-family home in Indianapolis, IN 46202. This 4,872 square foot multi-family home sits on a 4,861 square foot lot. This property was built in 1920. Nearby schools include Indiana Achievement Academy, Center For Inquiry School 2 and Herron High School. The closest grocery stores are R2GO Specialty Market, Kroger and David Livingston. Nearby coffee shops include Atrio at Gateway, Refresh at Cornerstone Bread Co and Henry's Coffee Bistro. Nearby restaurants include English Ivy's, Datsa Pizza and Axum Ethiopian Restaurant. 212 E 10th St is near American Legion Mall, Veterans' Memorial Plaza and Indiana World War Memorial. This address can also be written as 212 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202.