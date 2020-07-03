All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 5 2020

212 East 10th Street - 3

212 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Multi-family home in Indianapolis, IN 46202. This 4,872 square foot multi-family home sits on a 4,861 square foot lot. This property was built in 1920. Nearby schools include Indiana Achievement Academy, Center For Inquiry School 2 and Herron High School. The closest grocery stores are R2GO Specialty Market, Kroger and David Livingston. Nearby coffee shops include Atrio at Gateway, Refresh at Cornerstone Bread Co and Henry's Coffee Bistro. Nearby restaurants include English Ivy's, Datsa Pizza and Axum Ethiopian Restaurant. 212 E 10th St is near American Legion Mall, Veterans' Memorial Plaza and Indiana World War Memorial. This address can also be written as 212 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 East 10th Street - 3 have any available units?
212 East 10th Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 212 East 10th Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
212 East 10th Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 East 10th Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 212 East 10th Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 212 East 10th Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 212 East 10th Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 212 East 10th Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 East 10th Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 East 10th Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 212 East 10th Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 212 East 10th Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 212 East 10th Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 212 East 10th Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 East 10th Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 East 10th Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 East 10th Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

