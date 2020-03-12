Amenities
WARREN TOWNSHIP:
2115 N Lesley Ave Indianapolis IN 46218
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Dining Room, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook up, fenced in yard, shed, deck garage
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - YES
CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy