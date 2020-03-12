All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
2115 N Lesley Ave
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

2115 N Lesley Ave

2115 Lesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2115 Lesley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP:

2115 N Lesley Ave Indianapolis IN 46218
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Dining Room, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook up, fenced in yard, shed, deck garage

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - YES

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 N Lesley Ave have any available units?
2115 N Lesley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 N Lesley Ave have?
Some of 2115 N Lesley Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 N Lesley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2115 N Lesley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 N Lesley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 N Lesley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2115 N Lesley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2115 N Lesley Ave offers parking.
Does 2115 N Lesley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 N Lesley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 N Lesley Ave have a pool?
No, 2115 N Lesley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2115 N Lesley Ave have accessible units?
No, 2115 N Lesley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 N Lesley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 N Lesley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
