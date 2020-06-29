All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

2105 Singleton Street

2105 Singleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Singleton Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
HUGE! - A must see! This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a lot of square feet. A must to see!

(RLNE5582425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Singleton Street have any available units?
2105 Singleton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2105 Singleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Singleton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Singleton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Singleton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2105 Singleton Street offer parking?
No, 2105 Singleton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Singleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Singleton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Singleton Street have a pool?
No, 2105 Singleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Singleton Street have accessible units?
No, 2105 Singleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Singleton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Singleton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Singleton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Singleton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
