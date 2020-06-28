Rent Calculator
2105 North Meridian Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:14 PM
2105 North Meridian Street
2105 North Meridian Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2105 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2105 North Meridian Street have any available units?
2105 North Meridian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2105 North Meridian Street have?
Some of 2105 North Meridian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2105 North Meridian Street currently offering any rent specials?
2105 North Meridian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 North Meridian Street pet-friendly?
No, 2105 North Meridian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2105 North Meridian Street offer parking?
Yes, 2105 North Meridian Street offers parking.
Does 2105 North Meridian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 North Meridian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 North Meridian Street have a pool?
No, 2105 North Meridian Street does not have a pool.
Does 2105 North Meridian Street have accessible units?
No, 2105 North Meridian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 North Meridian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 North Meridian Street has units with dishwashers.
