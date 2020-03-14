All apartments in Indianapolis
2104 Webb St
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

2104 Webb St

2104 Webb Street · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Webb Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Fenced yard, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups, front deck, eat in kitchen

APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Webb St have any available units?
2104 Webb St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 Webb St have?
Some of 2104 Webb St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Webb St currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Webb St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Webb St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Webb St is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Webb St offer parking?
No, 2104 Webb St does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Webb St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Webb St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Webb St have a pool?
No, 2104 Webb St does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Webb St have accessible units?
No, 2104 Webb St does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Webb St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Webb St does not have units with dishwashers.

