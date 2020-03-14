2104 Webb St

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP:
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Fenced yard, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups, front deck, eat in kitchen
APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - NO
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.