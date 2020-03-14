2104 Webb St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP:



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom



Living Room



Other Features include: Fenced yard, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups, front deck, eat in kitchen



APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021



PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY



UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



SECTION 8 - NO



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.