207 South Kenmore Road

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Irvington Home Available!!!. Located in historic Irvington. Step out your front door and on to the Pennsy Trail. Property is a short 0.6 mile walk/bike ride on the Pennsy Trail to Jackomos Pizza, Black Acre Brewing, The Mug, Coal Yard Coffee, Starbucks, Lincoln Square Pancake House…all Irvington has to offer. Unit is located at the end of a quiet street with many long-term friendly tenants. Flooring, bathroom, appliances, countertops, paint, blinds…all brand new. Kitchen appliances are all new and are provided along with the home!



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home.



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1985806337



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/909663?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.