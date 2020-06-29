All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:07 PM

207 South Kenmore Road

207 S Kenmore Rd
Location

207 S Kenmore Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Irvington Home Available!!!. Located in historic Irvington. Step out your front door and on to the Pennsy Trail. Property is a short 0.6 mile walk/bike ride on the Pennsy Trail to Jackomos Pizza, Black Acre Brewing, The Mug, Coal Yard Coffee, Starbucks, Lincoln Square Pancake House…all Irvington has to offer. Unit is located at the end of a quiet street with many long-term friendly tenants. Flooring, bathroom, appliances, countertops, paint, blinds…all brand new. Kitchen appliances are all new and are provided along with the home!

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home.

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1985806337

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/909663?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 South Kenmore Road have any available units?
207 South Kenmore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 207 South Kenmore Road currently offering any rent specials?
207 South Kenmore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 South Kenmore Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 South Kenmore Road is pet friendly.
Does 207 South Kenmore Road offer parking?
No, 207 South Kenmore Road does not offer parking.
Does 207 South Kenmore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 South Kenmore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 South Kenmore Road have a pool?
No, 207 South Kenmore Road does not have a pool.
Does 207 South Kenmore Road have accessible units?
No, 207 South Kenmore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 207 South Kenmore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 South Kenmore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 South Kenmore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 South Kenmore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
