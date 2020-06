Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony cats allowed all utils included parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (Includes Cable)!!! 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment just minutes to Downtown Indy, Fountain Square, and Broad Ripple. Laundry in building, appliances. Patio area for entertaining and relaxing. Off street parking for residents. Cats are welcome! Built in 1925, this historical apartment is a must see!!! This apartment will be ready for move in after April 1st. To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064